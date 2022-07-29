Springfield-Greene Health Dept. receives grant for shingles immunization program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene Health Department received the largest grant ever provided for its shingles immunization and education program from the Greene County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Board.

The grant, approved by Springfield City Council, provides $396,097 to make shingles vaccinations available at no charge to any Greene County residents 60 years of age or older.

In 2021, the shingles program provided more than 1,500 immunizations to Greene County seniors working with Jordan Valley Community Health Center and at outreach clinics across Greene County with the Springfield-Greene County Library District, senior centers, senior residences, and the O’Reilly Center for Hope. The funding provided through the Greene County Senior Tax Fund will allow the Health Department to impact the lives of even more seniors in our community. Without this funding, the out-of-pocket cost of shingles immunization would be a barrier for many.

Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 99% of Americans born before 1980 have had chickenpox, placing them at an increased risk for shingles as they get older. Roughly 10% of people who get shingles will develop nerve pain that can last months or even years. Other severe complications are rare but include blindness, hearing problems, or brain inflammation.

The CDC recommends that all adults 50 years and older receive the two-dose shingles immunization, even if you have had shingles in the past or are unsure if you ever had chickenpox. Greene county residents who are 60 years and older can go to vaccine417.com or call 417-864-1658 for more information or find a shingles vaccination opportunity. Those 50-59 who are interested in the shingles vaccine should contact their healthcare provider.

