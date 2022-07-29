Taney County, Mo. Health Department staff receives QPR suicide prevention training

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Taney County Health Department staff have recently been trained in a suicide prevention program.

The program is called QPR, which stands for question, persuade, refer. Three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide. Taney County health leaders hope to expand the training to other agencies in the community to ensure they can handle mental health crises and emergencies.

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Missouri and the second leading cause of death in young adults ages 10-17. Taney County Community Health Educator Kara Miller says there is still a lot of stigma surrounding this topic.

“It’s a mental health issue,” said Miller. “I think the more we talk about mental health issues because mental health is health, we need to make sure those people aren’t forgotten.”

Miller says the training is only one hour and can be tailored to different populations.

“We have one specifically for law enforcement, specifically for youth, and specifically for veterans,” Miller said. “That is a demographic that has been shown to have high rates of suicide.”

Branson’s House of Hope staff recently learned the QPR method. The organization’s Community Partner, Melanie Sawatzki, says more people struggle with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts or tendencies.

”It takes so much courage to speak up about that, so it’s very important to have that training,” said Sawatzki. “When someone does speak about it, we are there to receive them well. With kindness, grace, love, and a plan to help them progress forward from that spot.”

Sawatzki says it’s important for struggling people to know they are not alone, and help and resources are available to get them through this. She also says the more we discuss mental health, the more comfortable people will feel sharing.

”My hope is that the community would grow in communicating value and worth,” Sawatzki said. “Everyone needs validation, and everyone needs to know they’re important, loved, and wanted.”

Miller says if other community organizations are interested in signing up for QPR training, reach out to the health department.

You can contact the health department at 417-334-4544, EXT 594.

