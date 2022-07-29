TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash ties up rush hour traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A rollover crash on James River Freeway slowed traffic during the rush-hour Friday morning.

The crash happened near the Kansas Expressway exit. It backed up traffic for miles around the 8 a.m. hour.

It appears the crash involved one vehicle. MoDOT says the crash involved injuries.

