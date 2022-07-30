2 shot in shooting Saturday in south Springfield; 1 critically injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people are hospitalized after an early morning shooting in south Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Scenic. When they arrived, they heard gunshots and saw cars speeding off. Officers on the scene found gun casings.

Police later in the 2000 block of West Chestnut Expressway found two people with injuries related to the morning shooting. One suffered critical injuries. Police say the other is listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

