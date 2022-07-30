Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning

Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.

Two passengers from Illinois were seriously injured and transported to Lake Regional hospital. A third passenger was also hurt, but they refused treatment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Ruud/Greene County Courtroom
Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017
Some areas may see flooding
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding concerns rising for some areas
Daniel Scallorn/Baxter County, Ark. Jail
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
Two people are hospitalized after an early morning shooting on the 300 block of S. Scenic.
2 shot in shooting Saturday in Springfield; 1 critically injured

Latest News

Courtesy: City Utilities
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
Two people are hospitalized after an early morning shooting on the 300 block of S. Scenic.
2 shot in shooting Saturday in Springfield; 1 critically injured
SPS throws largest Back to School Bash on Saturday
SPS throws largest Back to School Bash on Saturday
SPS throws largest Back to School Bash on Saturday
SPS throws largest Back to School Bash on Saturday