Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.

Two passengers from Illinois were seriously injured and transported to Lake Regional hospital. A third passenger was also hurt, but they refused treatment.

