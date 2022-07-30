Polk County issues burn ban

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County, Mo. Commission has issued a county-wide burn ban. It comes as the extreme dry weather caused the fire danger to worsen.

The city of Bolivar, Mo. issued the following news release explaining the ban:

Due to extreme conditions, the Polk County Commission passed Ordinance 2022-07 enacting a burn ban for the entire county beginning Friday, July 29.

This ban coincides with the City of Bolivar burn ban, which was issued on Tuesday, July 5.

Polk County is currently in an extreme drought.

No outside burning or flames are allowed in the city or county due to extreme fire conditions.

Both burn bans will be in place until drought conditions subside.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.