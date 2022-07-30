Possible strike at Boeing averted, for now, union says

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A possible strike by Boeing workers in the St. Louis area has been temporarily averted, the union representing the workers tells News 4.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 says it has received a modified contract offer from Boeing. The offer comes almost a week after nearly 2,500 Boeing workers at three St. Louis-area locations voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract from Boeing and go on strike.

The strike was originally slated to start on August 1. IAM tells News 4 that a vote on the modified contract will take place Wednesday. If the offer is rejected, workers will officially go on strike the next day.

Boeing later sent News 4 the following statement:

This new offer builds on our previous strong, highly competitive one and directly addresses the issues raised by our employees. We are hopeful they will vote yes on Wednesday.

