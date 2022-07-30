Springfield Police Department inducts 24 new recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new batch of 24 much-needed officers at the Springfield Police Department, and with short staffing issues, administrators are relieved.

Officer Greg Anderson, the primary recruiter for SPD, said he is proud.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Officer Anderson. “It’s kind of like seeing your children grow up.”

It is a new beginning for many, including 25-year-old recruit Officer Christopher Ligman.

”Relief, but at the same time, it’s a tremendous amount of excitement,” said Recruit Officer Ligman. “This is a long time of education, six months of it.

Recruit Officer Ligman is from California but has family in the Ozarks, making this connection special.

”Late teens, I got the idea that I wanted to go out and help my community,” said Recruit Officer Ligman.

Officer Anderson said these recruits underwent rigorous training for all kinds of law enforcement situations for 1,100 hours.

”Patrol officers are definitely feeling a little bit of a pinch from being short-staffed,” said Officer Anderson. “So this will be an immediate boost to their staffing once they get out there on their own.”

Officer Anderson said recruits will now go through 13 weeks of field training with an experienced officer before they go on their own, and Recruit Officer Ligman said he is ready for the journey ahead.

”There’s a lot of weight to those feelings. It’s a great responsibility,” said Recruit Officer Ligman. “At the same time, it is quite an honor.”

A panel of state and Springfield Police Department leaders joined the recruit officers. Chief Paul Williams said these recruits would help every aspect of their force, and Officer Anderson agreed.

”Just relieves pressure across the board, and patrol is the backbone of our department,” said Officer Anderson. “We want to make sure they’re fully staffed and able to do their jobs correctly.”

Recruit Officer Ligman said it is just the beginning.

”Just the pinnacle of success and being with all of these fellow recruits, it’s quite exciting to see each one success as well as my own,” said Recruit Officer Ligman.

