Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday.

At the peak of the outages, nearly 1,000 customers lost power. Many have lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages have happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn.

Crews are working to restore power.

