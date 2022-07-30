Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city

Courtesy: City Utilities
Courtesy: City Utilities(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday.

At the peak of the outages, nearly 1,000 customers lost power. Many have lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages have happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn.

Crews are working to restore power.

