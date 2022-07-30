Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrates milestone Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrated milestone Saturday.

The nonprofit eclipsed helping 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. In the last 28 years, the organization has responded to disasters worldwide.

On Saturday, the organization handed out food to Springfield residents at the Back to School bash.

”It’s cool because it’s driven by people’s generosity and people’s kindness,” said Sara Forhetz of Convoy of Hope. “I think that when you see a need on the news, you watch all the natural disasters or man-made disasters right now like in Ukraine, and people want to do something. And we love that they know and trust Convoy of Hope. So with their dollars, we’re helping people all over the world and right here in our back yard.”

This year alone, the organization responded to flooding in Australia and the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic, and the war in Ukraine. And they say they’re looking forward to helping more in the coming years.

