SPS throws largest Back to School Bash on Saturday

Volunteer helps unload items that will be going to SPS students and families on Saturday.
Volunteer helps unload items that will be going to SPS students and families on Saturday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is holding their largest Back to School Bash at the Springfield Expo Center on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nonprofits such as Convoy of Hope donate many groceries and clothing for this event.

Volunteers unpacking backpacks they will be giving away on Saturday.
Volunteers unpacking backpacks they will be giving away on Saturday.(KY3)

“I think we have about 5,000 bags of groceries here, generally speaking, it’s roughly about two per family,” Jason Bachman, Convoy of Hope Community Engagement Director, said. “I want to say we have about 6,000 socks as well.”

Bachman said providing food and clothing items like this is much needed, especially during this time.

“Prices for working families on fixed incomes trying to hold a couple of jobs, just the food budget for them can be a struggle,” Bachman said.

Stephen Hall, the SPS spokesperson, said now is the perfect time to give back.

“As we near the end of summer and we think about preparing for the start of the school year, there are lots of needs in our community and with our family,” Hall said. “This is just one way we can help alleviate some of those needs.”

Hall said not only will there be groceries and clothing items on Saturday, but there will also be backpacks for students and hygiene items like soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and deodorant products.

“If there are back-to-school immunizations that families are concerned about, they can get that taken care of here,” Hall said. “If families need help filling out free or reduced meal applications, they can fill that application out here.”

There will also be information on student sports physicals and other student activities like bounce houses, games, and giveaways. Saturday will bring hands-on STEM learning activities.

Hall said this event is open to SPS students and families. There will be a brief check-in once people arrive, but no prior registration is needed to attend.

If you want to make a donation or learn more about the Back to School Bash, visit the SPS Back to School Bash website.

