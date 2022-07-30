Top candidates for U.S. Senate seat make their final push

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Candidates for U.S. Senate are making the final push leading up to the August primary on August 2.

Republican Eric Schmitt campaigned in Springfield Friday night. Two of his opponents, Vicky Hartzler and Eric Greitens, met with voters in the Missouri bootheel.

”I’m a wife, mother, lifelong farmer, small business owner, teacher, and I’m a known fighter in Washington, D.C., who has been getting things done for Missouri, representing and fighting for our values,” said Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Republican for U.S. Senate candidate. “The rest of the people in this race have not had that experience, and that’s what’s needed on day one.”

”If people want to support Mitch McConnell and you want to support politics, as usual, you can vote for any one of my opponents,” said former Gov. Eric Greitens, Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “They have the lies and the money on their side, and we have the truth and the grassroots people on our side.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt rallied supporters at Springfield’s Route 66 car museum Friday evening.

”I think a lot of the other people who are running talk a big game, but they don’t actually do anything,” said Schmitt, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “People have been in Congress for a long time, haven’t accomplished much and you’ve got the former governor who’s running who quit on the state and abused as his wife and kid. It’s just a mess.”

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long is also hoping to make the jump to the U.S. Senate.

“If they send Billy Long to Congress, as my senior advisor says, you are going to get the same guy you’ve gotten for the last 12 years,” said Rep. Long. “All these other candidates are trying to reinvent themselves and lie about their voting records and about their stand on China and things.”

Former President Donald Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate in the U.S. Senate race.

