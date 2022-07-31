Battlefield Fire Protection District demolishing old training tower

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Battlefield Fire Protection District announced it is accepting bids to demolish its old training tower.

Officials say the 30-year-old structure has started to shed sections of concrete, has a stairway that has begun to rust, and has an air filtration system that needs replacing.

At this time, the tower is used for sprinkler malfunction drills and drills involving repelling down the sides of buildings. Battalion Chief Anthony Monnig says a new structure will be much safer, and additional space will give firefighters more opportunities for further training scenarios. He also says a new facility will be an opportunity to train with other fire departments.

Chief Monnig says he’s excited to see the project finally take shape.

Officials say they are in the early stages of planning the demolition and construction of the new tower. Early estimations put the baseline of the cost at $200,000. Additionally, it is still unclear where exactly the funds will come from. KY3 was told that all options, from grants to donations, are being considered.

