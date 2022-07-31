Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County.

Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.

