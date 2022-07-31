FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and humidity will return this week

Our final weekend of July has pretty much wrapped up across the Ozarks. After several dry days, Mother Nature brought in rain chances (some of which really added up) to wrap up the month. The area wide average of this weekend’s rain rounded out to 1.4″ with a number of you seeing amounts much higher than that.

The average weekend rain in the Ozarks rounded out to 1.4 inches with higher amounts in the southern Ozarks. (KY3)

Heading into Monday, we’ll find ourselves back on the warmer side of a warm front that will start to send temperatures upward. With a quick upper-level wave passing nearby, we can’t rule out a few showers in northwestern Arkansas on an otherwise quite and mild Monday morning.

Aside from a few showers possible in NW AR, most of the Ozarks will be dry and mild to start Monday out. (KY3)

We’ll be dry and mostly sunny for the rest of the day with highs in the middle 90s in the Missouri Ozarks and lower 90s in northern Arkansas. The humidity will make these temperatures feel like the upper 90s for the afternoon.

With a quiet Monday, plan on highs heading back into the 90s. (KY3)

With a cold front parking close to the I-70 corridor in Missouri Monday evening, that and some upper-level energy could spark a few isolated t-storms for the northeastern Ozarks around Lebanon, Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood and Salem by Monday night. We’ll keep an eye on that while the rest of the Ozarks stays dry with lows dropping back into the lower to middle 70s Tuesday morning.

With a cold front near the I-70 corridor Monday evening, we can't rule out that sparking an isolated t-storm or two in the northeastern Ozarks. (KY3)

After a very mild start, quiet skies will take us right back into the middle to upper 90s for highs on your Tuesday. The humidity will make it feel close to 100° for the afternoon.

Staying quiet, but hot and humid for your Tuesday. (KY3)

Through Wednesday and the rest of the week, the upper-levels will keep us hot and humid. Depending on where the center of the upper-level ridge sets up and how strong any waves riding around the ridge can get, we’ll keep an eye on those potential waves that will try to bring additional rain chances for some Thursday and into the start of next weekend.

The returning upper-level ridge will keep us hot for much of this week. (KY3)

With this setup keeping the humidity in place with the heat, our highs in the upper 90s could feel like the lower to middle 100s for Wednesday afternoon. We’ll keep a close eye on these numbers as Wednesday looks like it will be the hottest and most humid day this week.

With upper 90s for highs and the humidity in place, heat index values could range between 100 and 105 Wednesday afternoon. (KY3)

Even with highs staying in the middle 90s for Thursday through next weekend, the humidity will make some parts of the Ozarks feel like 100° for each of those afternoons.

