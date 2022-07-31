Hickory County looking to impose a 911 sales tax, causes confusion with residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hickory County voters will decide on a 3/4 cent sales tax on Tuesday.

The Hickory County 911 Board President, Brian Bennett, said the funds from this sales tax will only go towards the building of a new 911 center.

The ballot says the funds from the sales tax will go to multiple different services, but Bennett says the funds are only for a new 911 center. (KY3)

The 911 center is located in the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office. Bennett said the center is just a small room which only one dispatcher at a time has space to answer calls in. He said this is only part of the reason the county needs the sales tax passed.

“The board has talked about having two full-time dispatchers to fill the space because currently we just have one,” Bennett said. “On a busy day, the girls have to answer six phone lines, deal with the sheriff’s department, the fire department, and medical services...for one person to try and handle that is overwhelming.”

Bennett said a new 911 center would give dispatchers the space they need to work. They’ll also buy updated 911 equipment for more efficient response time. Training for dispatchers is expensive and Bennett said the sales tax will help pay for that necessary training. There will also be a text to 911 feature that will enable people to text 911 if they do not have proper enough service to call.

Bennett said they also want to be able to pay their employees more than 35 cents above minimum wage. If passed, the new 911 center will be a stand-alone building apart from the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office.

The residents won’t be the only ones paying but visitors traveling through the county will be a fundamental part in paying for this sales tax.

“Our visitors coming from out of state - 1.3 million visitors last year and they’re going to help pay for our county to have what Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield have,” Bennett said.

However, there is confusion in the county over what the sales tax includes and how much it’ll cost.

“They have not been able to tell me if the response times will be any better, they say it’ll save lives but can’t tell me statistically how many lives it will save,” Hickory County resident and business owner Chris Jenkins said.

Jenkins is passionate enough about the 911 sales tax not passing, he paid for an ad in the local paper denouncing it. Jenkins also said he feels like residents of the county have been left in the dark about many aspects of this sales tax, and he doesn’t want to pay for something he doesn’t know much about. There’s also a handful of signs around the county opposing the sales tax as well.

“It’s 3/4 of a cent,” Jenkins said. “Some people will drive to a different county or even to a different state to get the cheaper sales tax rate.”

According to the Hickory County Clerk and Bennett, if passed, the tax rate in the county will go from 6.255 to 6.975. The five cities in Hickory County would see their tax rate increase by 3/4 of a cent.

Bennett said he has been in contact with the Missouri Department of Revenue, and they explained that the tax would bring in approximately $640,000 a year, with only $80,000 of that estimated coming from Hickory County’s full time residents. With a current population of 8,279 according to the 2020 census, that would be approximately $9.66 a person per year. The rest of the funds, $560,000, would come from visitors.

This is the second time this sales tax will be on the August ballot. Voters said no in 2021.

