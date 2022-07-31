TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work on Outer Road 44 and 13 in Greene County to start this week

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Starting Monday, MoDOT will be repaving Outer Road 44 and Outer Road 13 in several areas in Greene county. The areas span from Springfield to Strafford.

Here is a list of locations and times from MoDOT:

Mondays – Fridays during daytime hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outer Road 44/Evergreen Street between County Road 205 and Missouri Route 125 in Strafford

Outer Road 44/County Road 187 between Valley Water Mill Road and Springfield city limits

Outer Road 44/Norton Street between McClernon Street and Barnes Avenue in Springfield

Outer Road 44/Westgate Street between Greene County Route EE and Springfield city limits



Mondays – Fridays during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Outer Road 13/Kansas Avenue between Dickerson Park Zoo Drive and Norton Road

Outer Road 44/Norton Road/Farm Road 127 between Farm Road 112 and Missouri Route 13

MoDOT says traffic will be reduced to one lane where asphalt is being laid. Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars where crews are working. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

