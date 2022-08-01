Arkansas to open against Louisville in Maui Invitational

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Arkansas faces Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Arkansas will face Louisville in the opening round of a loaded 2022 Maui Invitational bracket.

The eight-team bracket announced Monday for the November event will include six teams that went to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including three that reached the Sweet 16.

Arizona faces Cincinnati in the opening round after reaching the Sweet 16 in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season. Texas Tech, another Sweet 16 team last season, plays Creighton and San Diego State faces Ohio State in the tournament’s return to the Lahaina Civic Center on Nov. 21-23.

The 2020 tournament was held in Asheville, North Carolina, and last year’s was played in Las Vegas.

Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight the past two seasons under coach Eric Musselman.

