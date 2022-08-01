August Primary 101: What you need to know before you head to the polls

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - County clerk offices across the Ozarks are gearing up for Tuesday’s election day.

The Stone County Clerks Office has been getting ballots, equipment, and volunteers ready for the past few weeks. Staff is expecting around a 30% voter turnout Tuesday.

“We’ve been extremely busy,” said Stone County Clerk Denise Dickens. “We’re fielding a lot of phone calls right now because voters are asking, oh, tomorrow is election day? Where do I go vote, am I registered to vote?”

Dickens says the previous county clerks had closed two precincts in stone county. In April, Dickens opened up the Grant Precinct in the northern part of the county. With voter turnout being such a huge topic right now, she thinks this will help.

”For this election, I am able to open the Lincoln Precinct in Elsey,” Dickens said. “So you’ll get more voter turnout because they’re not having to drive as far to vote.”

Before you head to the polls, remember that electioneering is not allowed within 25 feet of a polling place.

”Even if you have a candidate you’re supporting and you have a t-shirt on with their name on it, you can not wear that into the polling place.”

Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley expects voter turnout near 45% Tuesday. Neeley reminds voters to bring their IDs.

”You can use a driver’s license, voter I.D. card, military always works, and passport,” said Neeley. “Those are the things you can use.”

Missouri voters will have to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot in the November election due to a law signed in June by Gov. Mike Parson. However, it’s critical voters are aware the new voter ID law will take effect on August 28 and will not impact Tuesday’s primary election. Election officials also encourage voters to do their homework and understand the issues before going to the polls.

”Know who you are voting for,” Dickens said. “I just encourage everybody to get out and vote. It’s your right.”

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you are in line at a voting center by 7 p.m.

