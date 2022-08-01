Camden County deputies arrest Colorado man for drug trafficking

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop led Camden County deputies to a large amount of marijuana.

Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colo., faces drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm charges

Deputies Saturday night conducted a stop on expired plates on a temporary license tag. Deputies say they immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana. They say they found several large trash bags with individually-packaged baggies of suspected marijuana. Deputies say they also recovered a firearm in the search.

The marijuana weighed more than 130 pounds.

