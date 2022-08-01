Camden County deputies arrest Colorado man for drug trafficking
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop led Camden County deputies to a large amount of marijuana.
Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colo., faces drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm charges
Deputies Saturday night conducted a stop on expired plates on a temporary license tag. Deputies say they immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana. They say they found several large trash bags with individually-packaged baggies of suspected marijuana. Deputies say they also recovered a firearm in the search.
The marijuana weighed more than 130 pounds.
