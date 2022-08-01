Camden County deputies arrest Colorado man for drug trafficking

Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colo. faces drug trafficking, possession of a controlled...
Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colo. faces drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm charges(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop led Camden County deputies to a large amount of marijuana.

Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colo., faces drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm charges

Deputies Saturday night conducted a stop on expired plates on a temporary license tag. Deputies say they immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana. They say they found several large trash bags with individually-packaged baggies of suspected marijuana. Deputies say they also recovered a firearm in the search.

The marijuana weighed more than 130 pounds.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Two people are hospitalized after an early morning shooting on the 300 block of S. Scenic.
2 shot Saturday in Springfield; 1 critically injured
With upper 90s for highs and the humidity in place, heat index values could range between 100...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat returns today
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

Latest News

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
Arkansas to open against Louisville in Maui Invitational
This one eyed Heeler mix was found on north Burton
Leigh’s Lost and Found: anyone missing a one eyed Heeler mix?
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) takes his stance during an NFL football...
Reports: Orlando Brown to sign franchise tag, report to Chiefs Training Camp
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election