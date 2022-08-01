Camden County hosts Junior Police Academy

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Sheriff’s Office hosted a junior police academy for kids in Camden County. The goal is to get kids comfortable with their local law enforcement officials.

Alayna Edgar was one of the junior cadets participating in the program.

”I’m in third grade moving into 4th,” said Alayna.

She was excited to participate this year.

”We went to the jail. They moved everything up. Then we got to go to the judge’s room and the court. And then we went home. And then yesterday, we did some fun activities. We got to investigate blood samples, like fake blood,” said Alayna.

The junior cadets learned everything from mock crime scenes to the dangers of driving under the influence and even firearm safety.

”Generally speaking, when the public sees a police officer like, say, on the side of the road, they’re conducting a traffic stop, or they are responding to a call for service. And so when they don’t, what they don’t see that we do almost every day is our interaction with the public once we’re on the scene somewhere,” said Sgt. Scott Hines.

It gives kids the chance to connect with the police.

”A lot of times when a young person is exposed to law enforcement, it’s because maybe they might be having a crisis of some sort, or their family is having a really bad day. We don’t want that to be the lasting image or the lasting impression that they have of us,” said Sgt. Hines.

”The kids love it, and super fun, heck, even the cops love it,” said Sgt. Hines.

The sheriff’s office plans to do the camp next year.

