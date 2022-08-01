Camden County voters upset with hate mailers ahead of primary election

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s primary election is on Tuesday. Candidates have spent several months campaigning at the state and local levels.

In Camden County, some are frustrated with how many spend time bashing a candidate vs. supporting a candidate. One registered voter in the county says the mailers and the ads are more about what one candidate can’t do versus what a candidate can do.

“They’re typically going to be based on a personality conflict that a person or a small group of people have with a given candidate,” said Pat Nicklaus.

Nicklaus says she has seen much negativity coming out of this election season.

”I view that hate mail is really no different than extended car warranties, or you might be able to be part of a class action lawsuit. It’s the hatred that comes from it,” said Nicklaus.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says his office tries to stay out of specific races, but he knows there will be negativity about candidates.

”I don’t go into the campaigns. I just talk about the administration of elections. We make sure that when people go to vote, it’s easy, secure, credible process that they can have faith in and know that their votes matter. We all, I think, are happier when the campaign commercials and the campaigns end,” said Ashcroft.

Getting that mail and seeing the signs doesn’t always make people want to vote for the candidate putting it out.

”I’m more likely to vote for track record, and her candidate can lay out it’s their track record. That’s what I’m going to be looking at,” said Nicklaus.

She said she also wants people to do their research when it comes to candidates.

”I’ve gotten a horrible one against two candidates. If you look at the back of it, it says it was paid for by an out-of-area PAC, which I found sad,” said Nicklaus.

Polls are open across the state at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

