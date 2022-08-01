Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into an empty building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

The building inspector will check for structural damage before removing the Tesla.

