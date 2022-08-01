Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into an empty building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

The building inspector will check for structural damage before removing the Tesla.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
Two people are hospitalized after an early morning shooting on the 300 block of S. Scenic.
2 shot Saturday in Springfield; 1 critically injured
Change this caption before publishing
SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary
A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening for all of southwest Missouri
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Searing Heat Once Again

Latest News

Springfield Cardinals host “Fans for Life” game to bring awareness to organ donation
Springfield Cardinals host “Fans for Life” game to bring awareness to organ donation
Here's what to buy in August
What to buy in August
Junior Cadets in Camden County get opportunity to go through Sheriff's Academy
Junior Cadets in Camden County get opportunity to go through Sheriff's Academy
A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening for all of southwest Missouri
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Searing Heat Once Again