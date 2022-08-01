FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat returns today

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. It wouldn’t be the typical start to the month of August if we didn’t get the heat and humidity to build back. That leads us to our heat advisories for much of the Ozarks until 8 o’clock Wednesday evening. For Fulton & Izard counties in AR, your advisories will expire at 8 o’clock this evening. However, it will still be hot and humid across the entire Ozarks through Wednesday.

With the heat and humidity back in play, the heat advisories will stick with much of the Ozarks through Wednesday evening. (KY3)

For this afternoon, we’ll certainly hit the middle to upper 90s across the Missouri Ozarks while it may be just a touch cooler for northern Arkansas. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s before the day is through. By this evening, though, we’ll keep an eye on a cold front that will park itself near St. Louis and the I-70 corridor in MO. That may be close enough to give a few spots along and east of US 63 a slight chance for a random shower or t-storm. Given the very slight chance of that, we’ll keep much of the Ozarks dry tonight with lows dropping back into the lower to middle 70s for Tuesday morning.

With a cold front parking itself to the north of the region, it could try to spark an isolated t-storm or two in the eastern Ozarks this evening. (KY3)

Your Tuesday is still looking dry under mostly sunny skies across the Ozarks. However, that will keep us hot and humid again with highs in the middle to upper 90s. While the thermometer will say middle to upper 90s for Tuesday, the humidity could make feels like temperatures range between 100 and 105 for the afternoon.

With much of the Ozarks dry for Tuesday, that will make sure we stay hot and humid once again. (KY3)

Wednesday still looks like the hottest and most humid day of the week with highs in the upper 90s across the area. With the humidity, the feels like numbers will likely range between 100 and 106 across the Ozarks. Needless to say, take it easy, stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool if you’ll be outdoors in this heat and humidity.

Wednesday will be the hottest and most humid day with feels like temperatures pushing closer to 105. (KY3)

By Thursday, some disturbances aloft will ride around the ridge and head into the Ozarks. That should allow for our humidity to increase rain chances for Thursday and Friday before we dry out again in time for this Saturday and Sunday.

A weakness in the ridge by Thursday will allow for our next best shot for rain to come on in. (KY3)

With rain chances looking possible for Thursday, Friday and next Monday, we could see some more accumulating rainfall head our way. While scattered in nature and amounts varying across the area, any rain will be more than welcome to put a dent in our drought situation.

With rain chances Thursday, Friday & early next week, some additional accumulations certainly are possible. (KY3)

Even with the rain chances, temperatures will stay hot with highs in the middle 90s Thursday and through the coming weekend.

