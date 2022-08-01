Former President Trump posts endorsement for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former President Trump posted his endorsement for the Missouri U.S. Senate race hours before the polls open. Well, he sort of did.

On social media, he endorsed “ERIC” in the race. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens have been two of the frontrunners in the race. Former President Trump said he trusts Missourians to make up their minds in a message on his social media network.

There is a BIG Election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military, and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border. We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country. I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

The ‘ERICS’ immediately accepted the endorsement on social media.

🚨ENDORSEMENT—PRESIDENT TRUMP🚨I’m grateful for President Trump’s endorsement. As the only America First candidate who has actually fought for election integrity, border security & against the Left’s indoctrination of our kids—I’ll take that fight to the Senate to SAVE AMERICA! — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) August 1, 2022

Schmitt said he is honored to

Greitens said he was honored to have the former president’s endorsement.

Schmitt and Greitens aren’t the only ‘ERICs’ running for the Republican party nomination. The list of 21 candidates also includes Eric McElroy.

Eric McElroy/Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate (ky3)

The Erics will face off against that crowded field Tuesday, which includes Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Rep. Billy Long.

