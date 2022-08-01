Harrison, Ark. approves funds to replace low-water crossing gates

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison City Council approved a grant to replace gates along five low-water crossings within city limits.

At the request of Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery, the city approved $28,000 to replace 20 gates across the city.

“Each crossing has two gates per side, so the math comes out to 20 gates,” explained Lowery. “So we got approval not to exceed $20,000, but it’s just been more than a decade, and like anything that gets a lot of use, they’ve just gotten worn down and need to be replaced.”

Amid a drought, the crossing poses no threat, but businesses along Dry Jordan and Cricket Creek know just how dangerous they can be.

“Sometimes that water is washing over that thing. We’ve had a car get stuck,” said Brian Byrd with Jake Long State Farm in Harrison. “The issues as a business are having people turning in and the gates being closed, so they turn around in our parking lots, but we just want people to be safe.”

Only one driver has gotten stranded at a gated low-water crossing this year. And that instance was when the gate was not closed soon enough.

“It was on Speer, and someone tried to cross it of all times, and we had to go get them,” he explained. “Other than that, we haven’t had any in the city limits but probably had to go help half a dozen times out in the county.”

Flash flooding has been a long-time issue within the city of Harrison, safety being one of the main concerns of many officials after the tragic loss of John and Amy Villines in November of 2018.

The two disappeared after a flash flood swept their SUV off Highland Avenue, just south of Capps Road. The vehicle was lodged against a bridge over a drainage ditch near Ridge Avenue, about a half-mile from the lake. The bodies were discovered several miles from where they first entered the water.

“I had some people that were pretty close to (them), so just a terrible situation,” said Byrd. “We’re all about safety. Proactive is way better than reactive, so I’m so glad the city is taking that extra step to make sure citizens are staying safe.”

Lowery says a replacement timetable depends on how fast parts can get in, but he is hopeful to have all gates replaced by the end of September.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.