KY3 story helps Springfield Music store get its stolen guitars back

Springfield music store gets stolen guitars back.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield Music store. And store surveillance caught theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story.

Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited their customers.

“It was really the community by watching, sharing, and supporting us is, how we really got it back,” said Bodendieck.

Bodendieck said the awareness helped tremendously.

“They were on the lookout, they were going to our Facebook page, sharing the story even more, and it just took on a life of its own,” said Bodendieck.

Bodendieck said after the story aired on KY3, people reached out like crazy.

“People across the state knew about what happened,” said Bodendieck. “It had reached where my family lives over in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.”

Security footage from the incident caught two men posing as customers rushing out the door, with workers and customers running after them.

Bodendieck said the thieves left fingerprints on this guitar, leaving valuable clues for investigators.

“As a local business, it’s our community that keeps us here and so we are very, very grateful and very thankful for our customers, especially those who were with us that day,” said Bodendieck.

Bodendieck said that without the dedicated support, the guitars may never have been back.

“They have gone above and beyond not only for our store but for our associates,” said Bodendieck. “They’ve shown genuine concern.”

Staff said they are going to press charges. This is a pending investigation, we will update you when there is more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

