Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts

Courtesy: Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Laclede County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors.

The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.

If you have seen or heard anything related to these thefts, call 1-417-532-2311 or email Captain Pitts at cpitts@lacledecountymissouri.org.

