Leigh’s Lost and Found: anyone missing a one eyed Heeler mix?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has a very distinctive look.

The male dog is missing his right eye but it appears someone made sure it was removed correctly by a vet.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “it’s definitely surgically done. It’s not an injury that healed over time. It’s got a clean line where it’s scarred over, which suggests they surgically removed it and repaired it.”

Doss says the dog is some kind of Heeler mix, with scruffy hair and a brindle coat. He’s actually missing some hair because of fleas and he has some marks on his face that could be scars, so Josh thinks he’s been loose for awhile.

He was found in the 300 block of north Burton on July 22nd, when he got stuck in someone’s backyard and they called animal control.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also reach out to them on their website at the link below, and submit a post to the Leigh’s Lost and Found page.

