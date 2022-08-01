Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in Springfield; driver abandons vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Police are investigating the death of a man struck by a car in Springfield.

Edward Carnell, 57, of Springfield, died from injuries in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Holland Avenue. They found Carnell in the roadway with trauma to his head and body. He later died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.

Police say the driver left the scene of the crash. Officers later found the suspect’s vehicle unoccupied.

The Springfield Police Department asks if you know anything about this case to call 417-864-1810.

This was the 13th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.