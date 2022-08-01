Popular ‘Last Supper’ painting returns to Springfield’s Mercy Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After spending a few years in storage, a very special piece of artwork is front and center at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

In 1971 Sister Mary Agnes painted a version of ‘The Last Supper.’ It hung for many years in the hospital cafeteria. Staff moved it to storage when dining services moved to a new space. Recently the staff moved the painting out of storage and into Mercy’s main lobby near the new cafeteria.

Jennifer McTague remembered the painting as a child. She is excited to see it again on display.

“To be able to sit in the cafeteria and look out and see the painting and know what Jesus did for us, it kind of takes your breath away,” said McTague.

Bishop Edward Rice blessed Sister Mary’s painting on Monday.

