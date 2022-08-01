Reports: Orlando Brown to sign franchise tag, report to Chiefs Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) takes his stance during an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs will have their offensive line at full strength Monday with the arrival of their left tackle at training camp.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will report to St. Joseph for camp and participate in padded practices immediately, according to former NFL quarterback and current ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III.

Griffin III tweeted that Brown had turned down a six-year, $144 million contract with a $30.25 million signing bonus to sign long-term with the Chiefs, which led to his brief holdout.

The Chiefs acquired Brown from the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2021 season in exchange for a first-round pick. He started in 16 games last season and was named to the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive year.

