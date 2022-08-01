Springfield Cardinals host “Fans for Life” game to bring awareness to organ donation

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals hosted a unique game on July 31 in partnership with the Mid-America Transplant, raising awareness for organ donation.

Fans had the chance to register to become an organ donor at the game. The organizations want to raise organ and tissue donation awareness to save more lives.

”We’ve partnered with Springfield Cardinals and the St. Louis Cardinals to be able to raise awareness for organ donation for the recipient families,” said Crystal White, Mid-America Transplant board. “In our region, we’ve had about 400 families just this year alone that have been able to receive a gift or donate the gift of life.”

“The goal here today was to get people signed up on the registry,” said White. “We also want to acknowledge those that have already signed up to be organ and tissue donors.”

“During both games on July 31 and Sept. 9, fans can visit the Mid-America Transplant booth to pick up a special Fans for Life baseball card featuring St. Louis Cardinals 2006 MVP David Eckstein,” says the news release. “Those who register or show their donor registration will get an enamel Springfield Cardinals Fans for Life pin.”

The release says fans can make it a “double play” by registering at the booth with a friend, and both will walk away with an exclusively designed “Fans for Life” t-shirt, which includes the Springfield Cardinals logo.

The games are part of a larger partnership with all of Cardinal Nation, including Major League Baseball legend and former St. Louis Cardinals infielder David Eckstein. Eckstein has tirelessly supported organ donation and appreciates the lifesaving act of donation because four of his family members have received kidney transplants, and three additional family members have donated their kidneys.

Members of the organization today shared their connections as well.

”I’m an organ donor family, myself, our son, my husband, and I lost our son in 2004,” said Lori Pace, Mid-America Transplant board. “At a little over a year old, he was declared brain dead here in Springfield and became an organ and tissue donor.”

Lori Pace was brave enough to share her story, and her little boy saved at least three lives through organ and tissue donation by donating his heart, kidneys, and liver.

“What I can tell you is that for our family, it did make a difference, and it helped us during a time that was the worst day of our lives,” said Pace. “It gave us a ray of hope to provide for other families during that time, and it helped us through our darkest days.”

The Cardinals will host a similar game on Sept. 9.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

