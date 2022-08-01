On Your Side: What to buy in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are sizzling deals during the dog days of summer. Here’s what to buy in August.

Summer apparel

As summer winds down, stock up on summer clothes. Retailers need to make room for fall wear. You could save up to 75 percent off on shorts, swimsuits, and sandals.

Patio furniture, garden tools, and lawnmower

The selection is not great, but you’ll get the cheapest price now on patio furniture. Use it for a bit, then store it. The same goes for garden tools and lawnmowers.

Luggage

It’s the best time of the year to buy luggage. Take advantage of the deep discounts as the vacation season comes to a close.

Labor Day Sales start early

Sales continue all month long. As Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, look out for even more deals.

“Labor Day falls on September 5th this year, but you can find savings as early as mid-August,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports. “We tend to see discounts on big-ticket items like large appliances, mattresses, and other summer seasonal products.”

Dorm decor

Freshman move-in day will be here before you know it. Save on the essentials like a shower caddy and storage drawers.

Back-to-school

On Your Side will have back-to-school shopping advice later this month but for now research computers. Consumer Reports recommends Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $390 at Amazon. Word to the wise, if you don’t have a student at home, but need a new computer, now’s a good time to buy. You won’t see deals like this until Black Friday.

Days to remember

August 6, National Root Beer Float Day

August 8, National Frozen Custard Day

August 21, National Senior Citizens Day

August 24, National Waffle Day

