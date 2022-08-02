CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with endangering a child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Rasheed Hakeem, 40 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive accused of endangering a child. Officers are asking the public for help in finding 40-year-old Rasheed Hakeem. He’s charged with the crime in Greene County. Detectives say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and the St. Louis area.

Police describe Hakeem as approximately 6′3″ tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has the words “Only God Can Judge Me,” tattooed on his arm and “VV” with a crown. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that puts Hakeem behind bars.

