CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with endangering a child

Officers warn the community not to approach 40-year-old Rasheed Hakeem.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Rasheed Hakeem, 40
Rasheed Hakeem, 40(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive accused of endangering a child. Officers are asking the public for help in finding 40-year-old Rasheed Hakeem. He’s charged with the crime in Greene County. Detectives say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and the St. Louis area.

Police describe Hakeem as approximately 6′3″ tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has the words “Only God Can Judge Me,” tattooed on his arm and “VV” with a crown. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that puts Hakeem behind bars.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom told by Ozark Community Center to leave pool area to breastfeed infant speaks out
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Change this caption before publishing
SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield.
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in Springfield; driver abandons vehicle

Latest News

Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, Humidity and Storms
Missouri Governor Mike Parson gave a State of the State address to around 500 people on...
Gov. Parson spends Election Day in Springfield talking about tax cuts, teacher pay and childcare
Polling Place/Greene County, Mo.
ELECTION DAY: Greene County poll workers say turnout slower than expected
Greene County voter turnout lower than expected