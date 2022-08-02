ELECTION DAY: Greene County poll workers say turnout slower than expected

Polling Place/Greene County, Mo.
Polling Place/Greene County, Mo.(ky3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Poll workers in Greene County say turnout is slower than expected at midday for election day.

Missourians head to the polls to decide statewide and local primary races and a few important tax questions. Contentious Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate races and Congressional races highlight the ballot.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller expected voter turnout to be around 30%. He believes the heat may be playing a factor.

The polls close across the state at 7 p.m. Click HERE for election returns throughout the night.


