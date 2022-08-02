ELECTION DAY: Greene County poll workers say turnout slower than expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Poll workers in Greene County say turnout is slower than expected at midday for election day.

Missourians head to the polls to decide statewide and local primary races and a few important tax questions. Contentious Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate races and Congressional races highlight the ballot.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller expected voter turnout to be around 30%. He believes the heat may be playing a factor.

The polls close across the state at 7 p.m. Click HERE for election returns throughout the night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.