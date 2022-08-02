‘E.T.’ pedals it way to IMAX theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary

The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.
The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.(Universal Studios)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Something extraterrestrial is making its way back to the silver screen after arriving on planet Earth 40 years ago.

For the first time, Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extraterrestrial” will be shown in select IMAX AMC Theatres across the country in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary.

Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton star in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home.

According to AMC, the beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.

You can relive the adventure or experience it for the first time on Aug. 12, in select theatres. Find an IMAX in your area and order your tickets now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in Springfield; driver abandons vehicle
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield.
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
Change this caption before publishing
SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary
Mom told by Ozark Community Center to leave pool area to breastfeed infant speaks out
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed

Latest News

County clerks ready primary election day in Missouri
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tensions with China
Jazmin Cazares, a sister of a Uvalde shooting victim, speaks during a Hondo City Council...
City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser
Family members of Uvalde shooting victims spoke during the council meeting in Hondo, just 40...
Uvalde families protest NRA fundraiser