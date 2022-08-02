FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisories for today and Wednesday

Despite rain chances on the way, we’ll stay hot for the weekend
Even after rain chances on Thursday, plan on the heat sticking around for the weekend.
By Nick Kelly
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Good Tuesday afternoon, everyone. We took yesterdays weather and repeated it all over again across the Ozarks. That means your heat advisories will continue this evening and into Wednesday evening across much of the Ozarks.

These heat advisories are still in place for this afternoon and until Wednesday evening
The heat and humidity have actually led to a few isolated showers & storms in a few spots this afternoon. If you aren’t seeing any of the rain out there, better chances are on the way with our next cold front on the way in from the northwest.

It may be well to our northwest, but our next cold front won't waste anytime heading our way by...
The isolated showers and t-storms out there will run their course and fade away after sunset. We’ll keep quiet tonight with lows in the middle 70s for Wednesday morning. We’ll head right back into the middle to upper 90s across the area for Wednesday afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Before the cold front can fire up any rain chances, we'll be hot and humid again Wednesday.
Feels like temperatures will certainly be high once again with the numbers ranging between 100 and 106 across the area. That will push things into the danger category. Plan accordingly and make sure you have ways to stay cool if you have outdoor plans lined up for Wednesday.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, we'll stay hot and humid across the Ozarks Wednesday.
While much of the day should be dry, expect rain and t-storm chances to pick up Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. We’ll watch these t-storm chances as some could have a marginal threat to produce some wind gusts close to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Otherwise, the main thing these storms will do is give us some additional accumulating rain.

The cold front late Wednesday and Thursday looks to bring additional rain chances back our way.
Behind that front, the upper-level ridge will take back control. While it could allow for a random shower by Sunday and Monday, its main job will be to keep us hot for the weekend and early next week. This will keep highs in the middle 90s through the weekend and into early next week.

Even after the cold front passes Thursday, this will be your main culprit for our hot and dry...
