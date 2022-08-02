Gov. Parson spends Election Day in Springfield talking about tax cuts, teacher pay and childcare

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson spent part of Tuesday’s Election Day in Springfield giving a “State of the State” speech in front of about 500 people in an event sponsored by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

Held at the newly-named Great Southern Bank Arena on the Missouri State campus, Parson is entering the final year-and-a-half of his second term as governor although his first term was a year-and-a-half shorter because he took over following the June 2018 resignation of Eric Greitens. Since he served over half of Greitens’ term, Parson is not eligible to run for governor again because of term limits.

Parson’s only mention of Tuesday’s election came when he poked fun at all the “Erics” taking credit for being endorsed by former President Trump. Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt and Eric McElroy are all candidates running for the U.S. Senate and on Monday Trump sent out this statement: “I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

“I’m always late hearing the news,” Parson said to the crowd in Springfield. “I just saw a tweet on the way down here that the President of the (State) Senate, Senator Schatz, says he just got the biggest endorsement of his life. David Eric Schatz is his name. So there you go.”

Joking aside, Parson was serious in pointing out that with the state having surplus revenue, he does want to see money going back to taxpayers. Recently he had vetoed a proposed one-time tax rebate because he wants to see a permanent cut.

“With record inflation, historical gas prices and rising food costs we are proposing a permanent tax relief for all Missourians,” Parson said. “This will make a 10 percent decrease in taxes and I tell ‘ya, if we keep it, we’re going to spend it. This will be the largest tax cut in Missouri’s history.”

Parson also said that even though the state legislature recently worked with schools to raise the base pay for teachers, which was the lowest in the nation, more needs to be done.

“Even raising it from $25,000 to $38,000, we’re still 31st or 32nd in the United States,” he said. “That’s an area where we’ve got to do better.”

And if you’ve been washing KY3′s Ashley Reynolds recent reports on the childcare crisis, you know how serious that problem has become.

Parson addressed that too.

“We’re going to make the largest investment in our state’s history, $1 billion, to help with childcare,” he said. “Part of this money will go to private businesses to join with other businesses and create their own daycare facilities.”

Parson also went through some of the substantial challenges he’s faced since he was suddenly elevated from Lieutenant Governor to the state’s top spot when Greitens resigned.

“I became governor overnight basically,” he said. “When it all started we had the worst drought in the state’s history, we had the worst floods right after that, we had civil unrest across the state, then COVID-19, a derailment of a train in northern Missouri and another one in southwest Missouri a little over a year ago that a lot of people have forgotten about. Then two days after I signed an emergency declaration for a drought here in southwest Missouri I was doing a declaration for flooding in St. Louis.”

Parson also declared that “we have firmly placed the COVID-19 crisis in the rear-view mirror and are capitalizing on every opportunity to make Missouri an even better place to live, work, raise a family and grow a business.”

Parson then went through the major areas he has emphasized during his tenure.

Infrastructure improvements and workforce development.

“This past legislative session has produced a budget that makes historic investments in Missouri’s infrastructure,” he said. “This means smoother roads, safer intersections, updated bridges and greater broadband access for Missourians across the state.”

Among the expenditures he mentioned was $400 million to expand broadband connectivity across the state, $600 million to update water, wastewater and storm water systems, $160 million to continue public-private partnerships for innovative transportation projects, $8.5 million for rural healthcare and $12.9 million for public transit.

“Additionally the Missouri Department of Transportation recently announced a $10 billion statewide improvement plan which is the largest-ever,” Parson said. “To put that in perspective the same five-year plan approved in 2016 was $2.5 billion and that’s a win for all of us.”

In talking about the workforce Parson said that the state’s strong economy has been noticed by companies and businesses looking for new places to settle.

“The state’s general revenue is up 20 percent over last year,” he explained. “And revenues from sales-and-use taxes are up 13 percent. That means consumer spending remains strong despite the national environment. We are ranked first in the United States in the low-cost of doing business and on-the-job training. We are third in the country for low-cost of living and fourth for best place to retire. Our unemployment rate sits at an all-time low of 2.8 percent.”

Parson also pointed out that the state’s workforce development priorities rely on the education system.

“That’s why this year we are investing $3.6 billion to fully-fund K-12 support for public schools,” he said. “Plus $460 million for capital improvement projects at public higher education institutions.”

Parson also touted several programs that help companies get the properly-trained employees they’re seeking and help individuals get the training they need for higher-level jobs.

“Great things are happening in this state,” he concluded. “And we aren’t stopping now.”

