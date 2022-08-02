Kimberling City, Mo. Police Department holds inaugural National Night Out Tuesday

By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kimberling City Police Department will host National Night Out at the First Baptist Church of Kimberling City Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between communities and first responders. This is the first year for Kimberling City to take part in the annual event.

There will be lots of fun things for families to do tonight, from live music, face painting, and food from local restaurants.

“it’s one of the first things I’ve seen going that is really promoting the community,” said Kimberling City resident Michael LaRiviere. “It’s helping us to grow in the right way and gives everybody around us a message of where we’re going and what we’re doing.”

Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine says the event promotes strong police-community partnerships and community camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

”No time like the present being our police department is brand new over the last several months,” said Chief Lemoine. “It’s a good opportunity for those citizens to come to meet and greet all the police officers.”

In addition to meeting the Kimberling City Police Force, guests will also have a chance to meet other first responders in Stone County. Including the sheriff’s office and firefighters. Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven says interaction with the community is always good.

”It’s good to put a face with people that would show up in an emergency or for any other routine thing,” said Chief Wolven. “We like meeting people. It’s kind of what we are and what we do.”

Mayor Bob Fritz will be speaking Tuesday night as well. The police department will also swear in its newest K-9 officer Ryker.

”I’m ecstatic by the response that I’ve received over the past couple of weeks,” said Lemoine. “Getting out, meeting the community, explaining what I have going on and am hosting here.”

A portion of Tuesday’s National Night Out proceeds will go towards the victims of recent restaurant fires.

