Pest control workers find body inside fumigated home, police say

Pest control workers in Florida said they found a body inside a home while treating the property for bugs. (Source: WCJB)
By Jordyn Markhoff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man has died in a Florida home while the property was being fumigated for bugs.

WCJB reports Gainesville police officers responded to a house after receiving a call from pest control workers who said they found a body inside the home.

A spokesperson for the police department said pest control was treating the house for bugs.

According to authorities, workers filled the home with poisonous gas on July 28, and when they returned to vent it on Monday, the team found a man dead on the second floor.

When officers got to the scene, they said they couldn’t go into the home because of the chemicals in the air.

Gainesville police haven’t immediately identified the man due to their inability to enter the house, but the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom told by Ozark Community Center to leave pool area to breastfeed infant speaks out
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Change this caption before publishing
SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield.
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in Springfield; driver abandons vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Activist and entertainer Jon Stewart hugs fellow advocate Susan Zeier of Sandusky, Ohio, just...
Senate tees up vote on bill to aid vets exposed to burn pits
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies