Republican candidates vying for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat visit Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday an endorsement from former President Trump in Missouri’s Senate Race.

Mr. Trump put on social media that he is endorsing Eric. It’s unclear, however, which Eric he’s supporting. There are three Republicans on the ballot, Eric Schmitt, Eric Greitens, and Eric McElroy.

Grietens and Schmitt both tweeted that Trump is endorsing their candidacy.

Also on Monday some Republican candidates looking to take the U.S. Senate seat left by Roy Blunt were appealing to voters for their party’s nomination.

In Springfield Greitens landed at the Springfield-Branson National Airport for a stop on his ‘Statewide Fly Around Tour’.

“Very glad to be down here in Springfield. Then we’re on to Rolla, to Saint Louis. Everywhere we go there’s tremendous support. We’ve got a lot of patriots who are fired up about this race,” he said.

Billy Long took time away from working the phones to stop by KY3 with his message for voters.

“I’ve told the truth all the way through this thing. I just hope people appreciate someone that went to Washington 12 years ago who stayed true to themselves and to the voters,” said Long.

Vicky Hartzler stopped by the Missouri Farm Bureau office in Springfield during her ‘Heartland Tour’.

“I believe that government should work for the people not against them. That’s what we’re seeing too much of these days. Missouri deserves somebody who genuinely cares about them,” she said.

Schmitt took a moment to address the voters at the end of his campaign tour in Washington, Missouri.

“If you want somebody that’s going to go fight back that’s my record and I think that’s what people want. They want an America first fighter,” he said.

The latest results of our exclusive KY3 statewide poll using SurveyUSA shows democratic Trudy Bush Valentine ahead of Lucas Kunce.

None of the democratic candidates have made themselves available for public comment.

