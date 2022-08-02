Springfield Fire Dept. reports increase in undetermined fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The number of Springfield area fires without an official cause has jumped more than 20% from last year, based on a new report the Springfield Fire Department released Monday.

Fire department leaders say they are not surprised the number of undetermined fires has increased because so have the calls for service. According to the report, there are undetermined fires now at 44%, and when last year, they made up 21% of structure fires.

”We look for witnesses and anything that can provide us guidance as to what caused the fire,” said Jeff Prior, the Division Chief of Community Risk reduction for the Springfield Fire Dept. “A lot of times, depending on the damage of the structure or anything that’s involved prior to our arrival, evidence might be unattainable after we arrive, so we find it to be undetermined.”

Prior says some buildings have so much damage from flames that there’s nothing left for crews to investigate.

”One of the reasons we’ve seen an increase in undetermined fires is we still continue to address a large number of vacant structures that are on fire and a lot of those sometimes we are unable to determine the cause of those,” said Prior. “We know they’re vacant prior to our arrival, but we don’t know what causes the ignition.”

Recent fires reflect the trend, including one on July 14 at the Viking apartments. The flames broke out before dawn at Luster and Sunshine, where one man had to jump out of the building. Several injuries were reported.

Another instance was on July 24, with two vacant house fires that remain under investigation.

Prior says there’s a process to deal with the ongoing issue of vacant properties.

”We go through the process with the building development services in Springfield to make sure that buildings either safe again to occupy or have it removed,” said Prior.

Other factors worth highlighting in the report include an increase in service calls and the second leading cause of fires, cooking.

”We encourage the public to stay in the kitchen when you’re cooking,” said Prior. “Keep your handles turned in, and don’t walk away from the stove.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.