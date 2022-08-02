Teenager dies from injuries in weekend shooting in Springfield

Police investigate deadly shooting in Springfield.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Springfield.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager has died from injuries in a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Police identified the victim as Jaiden Falls. Falls died in the hospital on Monday.

The Springfield Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Scenic. When they arrived, they heard gunshots and saw cars speeding off. Officers on the scene found shell casings. They later found Falls, and another victim was shot.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating this case as a homicide and has not identified a suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks Springfield’s 12th homicide in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

