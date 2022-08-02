On Your Side: Viewer election questions, political texts and a down ballot machine

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A machine failed at a Greene County polling location, Northside Christian Church, for about an hour on Tuesday.

A concerned voter said she was told to drop her ballot in the bin, which would be counted later. On Your Side asked the clerk about it.

“We have bipartisan teams that are there all day long,” said Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk. “They’ll take those ballots and cast those as a bipartisan team at the close of election night and make sure every ballot is counted. And nothing is done with one person. It’s done with bipartisanship,” he said.

The clerk tells On Your Side, that machines were tested with hundreds of ballots before election day. There’s also post-testing to make sure everything works right. A down machine happens from time to time.

“We can’t always guarantee every piece of election equipment is going to work. We are going to do everything we can. We have eighty polling locations, but occasionally technology fails us, but that’s why there’s a process in place,” said Schoeller.

Voters tell On Your Side, the political text messages keep coming. These should slow down soon at least until the next election.

Here are ways to dodge scam calls.

Make sure you’re on both ‘No Call’ lists.

Federal Do Not Call:

1-888-382-1222 https://www.donotcall.gov/

Missouri Do Not Call:

866-No Call 1 (866-662-2551) https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/no-call

Try an App:

Consumer Reports says try: Nomorobo, Hiya, Mr. Number, RoboKiller, and YouMail. For a landline, try a call blocker, it’s a small device you put next to your phone. Those can cost anywhere from $20-$100, but it might be worth your peace of mind.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

