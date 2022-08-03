Bolivar, Mo. man enters guilty plea in shooting death of his uncle

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Bolivar, Mo. man pleaded guilty to the shooting death of his uncle in September of 2021.

Ryan Richardson entered the plea to first-degree murder this week.

Polk County deputies responded to the home on State Highway KK in Bolivar following reports of a death. Deputies arrived to find the suspected shooter, Ryan Richardson, in a physical altercation with a family member. According to investigators, Richardson stated he had shot his uncle for touching a family member inappropriately. Authorities say the victim was lying in the middle of a driveway with a shotgun wound to the lower chest area.

A judge set sentencing for Richardson for October.

