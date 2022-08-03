Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting people at Linn Creek, Mo. general store

By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man for assaulting people at a Linn Creek convenience store.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies say a man went into the Y Road General Store and started causing trouble.

”Our communications officers got another call from the Y Road General Store. There was a male subject inside the store who was causing some sort of a disturbance. He assaulted one of the clerks that work at the store, multiple times actually, during the course of a few minutes,” said Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after, the man took off and ended up crashing his car. Police say a nearby witness went to help, and he attempted to hurt her dog.

”The gentleman got out of his car and chased her, attempted to attack her, and caused her some serious fear. She alleges that the gentleman kicked her dog in the process of trying to attack her. She was able to get away,” said Sgt. Hines.

Once deputies responded to the scene, police say the man also assaulted a deputy.

Those who were assaulted are going to be okay. He wants to remind everyone to be aware at all times.

”It’s a kind of a serious thing, though. This is not something you expect while you’re having your coffee at the store, but it happens,” said Sgt. Hines.

