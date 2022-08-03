First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:
- Camden, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, MO
- Texas, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for storms. The impacts include high wind and heavy rain. Beware of possible flash flooding.
