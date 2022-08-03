First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:

  • Camden, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, MO
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for storms. The impacts include high wind and heavy rain. Beware of possible flash flooding.

Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for iPhone products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom told by Ozark Community Center to leave pool area to breastfeed infant speaks out
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
Police investigate deadly shooting in Springfield.
Teenager dies from injuries in weekend shooting in Springfield
Brandon McCullough/Greene County Jail
Former Cassville High School teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Charlotte Ward/Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee is waist-deep in melons.
Garden Spot: Garden Spot: August is melon season
Garden Spot: August is melon season
This week Ballparks of America in Branson Welcomes National and International Teams for the Cal...
Ballparks of America hosts 28 teams for Cal Ripken World Series Tournament in Branson, Mo.