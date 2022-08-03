First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:

Camden, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, MO

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for storms. The impacts include high wind and heavy rain. Beware of possible flash flooding.

