Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6

An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated...
An image of Jerod Thomas Bargar from court documents. The document says, "In another post-dated January 6, 2021 . . . BARGAR commented, '#FightForTrump #partiallypeacefulprotest #partofhistory.' This post also showed an individual your affiant believes to be Jerod Thomas BARGAR in the middle of the photograph, who is wearing a blue, red, and white hat that appears to say 'Trump' on it, black sunglasses, and a grey windbreaker with a yellow design in the shoulder area."(Via court documents provided by the U.S. DOJ)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KCTV) - A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of carrying a gun to the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar from Centralia has been charged with:

  • Felony entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
  • Felony unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings
  • “Related misdemeanor offenses”

Bargar was arrested in Osage Beach, Missouri.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” the DOJ states.

According to court documents, Bargar illegally took a 9mm semi-automatic pistol across state lines and into D.C. He took that gun to a rally near the Ellipse and then onto restricted grounds at the U.S. Capitol. Bargar was not licensed to carry a firearm in D.C., however.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers recovered that gun on the west side of the Capitol. It was on the ground and in a distinctive holster, which had an image of the American flag and “We The People” written on it. The gun had at least one 9mm cartridge in the chamber and about 15 others in the magazine.

That gun was linked to Bargar through a law enforcement investigation.

“In the 18 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 850 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement,” the DOJ states. “The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.”

The gun connected to Bargar through a law enforcement investigation was in a distinctive...
The gun connected to Bargar through a law enforcement investigation was in a distinctive holster, which had an image of an American flag and "We The People" written on it. An image of the gun was included in court documents.(Via court documents provided by the U.S. DOJ)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom told by Ozark Community Center to leave pool area to breastfeed infant speaks out
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
Police investigate deadly shooting in Springfield.
Teenager dies from injuries in weekend shooting in Springfield
Brandon McCullough/Greene County Jail
Former Cassville High School teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Most of the severe hazards will remain east
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bring On The Rain

Latest News

Buddy Check 3: Getting back into the habit of regular mammograms
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn scores behind Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez during...
Lance Lynn, Jose Abreu lift White Sox over Royals
Most of the severe hazards will remain east
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bring On The Rain
Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers
Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers
Buddy Check 3/Mammograms
Buddy Check 3: Getting back into the habit of regular mammograms