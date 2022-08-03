NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service

NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.(nazdravie via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) - NBC is changing its daytime programming lineup starting in September.

On Wednesday, NBCUniversal announced that “Days of Our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, will be moving to the company’s streaming service, Peacock, starting Sept. 12.

According to NBC, the fan-favorite drama is making the move to help launch “NBC News Daily” in the drama’s former network time slot.

NBC representatives said new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning drama are scheduled to debut on Peacock, with the show’s video library also available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.

“With a large percentage of the “Days of Our Lives” audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“NBC News Daily” will reportedly be an hour-long program featuring journalists that include Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

NBC said the news program would provide viewers with up-to-the-minute national and international news while also being available via its streaming services.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Lazarus said.

NBC-owned stations are also expected to announce upcoming specific daytime scheduling.

